ADD TO CART

Preppy Staples Make a Comeback

From boat shoes to polo shirts, the classic look gets a fresh update for spring.

by Christina Holevas
Kendall Jenner wearing a red Miu Miu polo shirt
Kendall Jenner photographed by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Max Pearmain
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether or not you lived through it, there’s no denying that nostalgia for the ’90s and early 2000s has been dominating the runways lately. To the shock of many millennials, polarizing pieces like low rise jeans, Juicy Couture-esque tracksuits, and overstuffed It bags have made their comebacks, proving that in the capable hands of designers like Miuccia Prada or Nicolas Ghesquiere, what’s old can suddenly feel new again. However, if there was one renaissance we didn’t see coming, it would be that of the preppy style that was also a major style factor of the early aughts. The era gave us Gossip Girl, the heyday of Abercrombie & Fitch, and the infamous double-popped-collar polo shirt, all of which might make our generation cringe in retrospect. But preppy styles showed up on the Spring 2024 runways and, well, they looked pretty good!

At Bally, the debut of new design director Simone Bellotti introduced us to a covetable take on the boat shoe that’s bound to be an It accessory come spring, and Miu Miu made a case for structured blazers and polo shirts. Preppy staples like sweater vests, crisp cotton poplin, and classic stripes and checks were all over the runways too. Of course, the preppy staples of 2024 are upgraded versions of the classics we used to love: Bottega Veneta’s remixed version of a sweater vest, for example, pushes the piece to new, more fashionable heights. So does Loewe’s cropped cashmere polo. If you’re excited about trying out the trend for yourself, check out some of our favorite preppy pieces below.

Boat Shoes

Bally Spring 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Leather Lace-Up Moccasins
$925
Miu Miu
Hampton Boat Shoe
$145
G.H. Bass
Lucca Moccasin
$765
$1,390
The Row
Docksides Portland
$185
Sebago

Polos

Miu Miu Spring 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Cropped striped wool polo shirt
$990
Loewe
Rugby oversized striped cashmere sweater
$495
Guest in Residence
Noel ribbed stretch-Pima cotton and modal-blend polo shirt
$125
Skin
Cruise Sweater
$420
Louisa Ballou

Stripes and Checks

Louis Vuitton Spring 2024

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Pleated checked wool midi wrap skirt
$2,690
Burberry
Striped cropped wool and cashmere sweater
$650
JW Anderson
Oversized embroidered striped cotton-poplin shirt
$850
Etro
Harlow checked woven midi shirt dress
$250
Doen

Sweater Vests

Dries Van Noten Spring 2024

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Green Serif Vest
$150
Sporty & Rich
Intrecciato argyle wool-jacquard vest
$3,100
Bottega Veneta
Faux pearl-embellished cotton vest
$1,170
$1,950
Toteme
Ebby brushed cashmere vest
$500
Lisa Yang

Poplin Shirts

Loewe Spring 2024

WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Moon striped cotton-jacquard shirt
$1,490
The Row
Jo Shirt
$145
Alex Mill
Garçon classic shirt
$98
J.Crew
Embroidered cotton-poplin shirt
$245
HommeGirls