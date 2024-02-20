Preppy Staples Make a Comeback

Whether or not you lived through it, there’s no denying that nostalgia for the ’90s and early 2000s has been dominating the runways lately. To the shock of many millennials, polarizing pieces like low rise jeans, Juicy Couture-esque tracksuits, and overstuffed It bags have made their comebacks, proving that in the capable hands of designers like Miuccia Prada or Nicolas Ghesquiere, what’s old can suddenly feel new again. However, if there was one renaissance we didn’t see coming, it would be that of the preppy style that was also a major style factor of the early aughts. The era gave us Gossip Girl, the heyday of Abercrombie & Fitch, and the infamous double-popped-collar polo shirt, all of which might make our generation cringe in retrospect. But preppy styles showed up on the Spring 2024 runways and, well, they looked pretty good!

At Bally, the debut of new design director Simone Bellotti introduced us to a covetable take on the boat shoe that’s bound to be an It accessory come spring, and Miu Miu made a case for structured blazers and polo shirts. Preppy staples like sweater vests, crisp cotton poplin, and classic stripes and checks were all over the runways too. Of course, the preppy staples of 2024 are upgraded versions of the classics we used to love: Bottega Veneta’s remixed version of a sweater vest, for example, pushes the piece to new, more fashionable heights. So does Loewe’s cropped cashmere polo. If you’re excited about trying out the trend for yourself, check out some of our favorite preppy pieces below.

Boat Shoes

Bally Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Polos

Miu Miu Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Stripes and Checks

Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweater Vests

Dries Van Noten Spring 2024 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Poplin Shirts