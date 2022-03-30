Bella Hadid and Adut Akech Bring Bold Spring Colors to TikTok

The high fashion world has been one of the slower industries to get involved in the world of TikTok, but that hasn’t stopped Bella Hadid from leading the way and taking over the platform on her own. The model has fully embraced the app as a tool to let loose, engage in some memes, and provide a backstage look into her work, as well as to show off her fashionable friends every once in a while. In fact, the model’s latest posts managed to do all four of these at the same time, making for some grade-A content.

On Tuesday, Hadid posted a pair of videos from on a day on the job. In the TikToks, the model looks to be backstage at a photo shoot, an exposed brick wall and fold-up tables full of supplies in the background. In contrast, Hadid herself is all made up, wearing one of the trompe l'oeil dresses Glenn Martens showed at his Y/Project show in January. The model is dancing around in the striking dress—a yellow, red, and blue number that depicts a naked body on the wearer. To finish off the look, Hadid is adorned with chunky and colorful earrings and rings, as well as a set of impossibly long, metallic nails. Hadid moves around to the music of “Bella’s Lullaby” from Twilight, captioning the video, “Bella where the hell have you been loca” a line from the movie and a popular joke on TikTok.

For the second video, Hadid called in some reinforcements, posing before the camera before dragging fellow model Adut Akech into the shot. Akech seems pleased to oblige, hugging Hadid from behind before joining her in the posing. In the caption, Hadid revealed she and Akech have been working together for four days straight, though she didn’t disclose the project. Notably, Akech is also in a colorful outfit of her own, a blue and yellow patterned crop top and skirt from the Spring 2022 Paco Rabanne show.

Of course, we will have to wait and see what the girls are working on, and for these colorful looks to come to life when the results are undoubtedly shared on Instagram. Until then, though, we advise you continue to check TikTok to complete a well-rounded scope of the high fashion world. Times are a changing and the app is clearly the next frontier.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images