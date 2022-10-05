Bella Hadid Busted Out a Matching Cropped Set From Prada’s Archive

After a notably busy fashion week, Bella Hadid made sure to reserve one specific ensemble for the final hours of the season. “Bought this Prada a year ago,” she captioned a photo of herself at Tuesday’s Miu Miu dinner and post-show party on Instagram Stories. “Wore it for Miuccia [Prada] tonight,” she wrote, accompanied by a smiling emoji with the tongue playfully sticking out.

Hadid selected a tawny rumpled ensemble comprised of a knee-length skirt, open cardigan, and matching bra tied with a black bow. It’s the same one that the Dutch model Ymre Stiekema wore to open the spring 2009 Prada show back in 2008. While the supermodel is no stranger to wearing archival fashion, she tends to stick to pieces from years we have no question about classifying as vintage. (See: the 63-year-old Yves Saint Laurent dress she wore in April, or the Tom Ford for Gucci-era gown that was one of five vintage looks she wore at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.)

The choice in outfit was particularly apt. The matching bra top and low-slung skirt recalls the popular skin-baring matching sets that Mrs. Prada has been sending down her Miu Miu runways in recent seasons.

Bella Hadid attends the Miu Miu dinner and post-show party at Gigi Paris during the final day of Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022. Photo by Victor Boyko via Getty Images

Ymre Stiekema opens the spring 2009 Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2008. Photo by Chris Moore/Catwalking via Getty Images

The 25-year-old walked at least 20 shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris—one of which saw a dress sprayed onto her right on the runway in a moment that made her the modern-day equivalent of Shalom Harlow at Alexander McQueen spring 1999. (How Hadid made it to all those catwalks on time is something of a wonder; Monday, for example, saw her walk three shows within the span of three hours.) What’s more, she managed to deliver street style look after street style look in between.

After a month-long marathon of shows, it was only fair for Hadid to take it easy on her way out of the city. She left her hotel on Wednesday morning in a classic heather grey sweatsuit and matching headband—as well as another item from the archives. The Chanel messenger bag she slung over her shoulder dates back to 2015, which happens to be the year she launched her modeling career.