Bella Hadid Rings in Her 30th in a Golden Babydoll Dress

She may have spent her weekend frolicking in the forest in a rotation of pink frocks, but at her actual birthday party, Bella Hadid went for the gold in a grown-up babydoll dress.

The supermodel, who turned 30 on October 9, jetted off on a celebratory getaway to rural Tennessee with friends last weekend. The trip was intimate, relaxed, and filled with cottage-core activities. But this is Bella Hadid—and a statement party dress was obviously going to be packed. For the occasion, her bold, gold mini came courtesy of It-girl-loved label Shushu/Tong.

The design had all the makings of babydoll sweetness, thanks to its ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline and coquettish black bows. But the rich velvet fabric gave it a luxe, more mature finish. It was an aptly festive ensemble to cap off Hadid’s birthday weekend wardrobe, which included a “BELLA” branded bikini and a romantic, boudoir-esque gown.

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The party itself was not a big fête but rather a candlelit evening in a cabin filled with balloons. Notably, the entire trip was hosted in collaboration with retailer Revolve, of which Hadid has been a brand ambassador since March. Her Shushu/Tong statement dress was likely sourced from Fwrd, Revolve’s sister brand (though, of course, it’s now sold out). Hadid often opts for rare vintage for special-occasion outings, so the brand partnership explains her modern runway pull. Regardless, on her birthday, Hadid was certainly shining bright.