She dabbled in the Office Siren look earlier this year, and now Bella Hadid just unveiled her “Sexy Librarian Bangs.” But instead of pairing her new fringe with something bookish down below, she’s opted for something classically Bella: some keenly selected vintage.

Bella attended the launch party of Chopard’s new “Ice Cube” collection in Dubai earlier this week. The supermodel looked like fashion royalty in an ornate couture gown from Elie Saab’s spring 2004 runway show. Bella’s vintage find was lit up with silver sequins and strips of whimsical chiffon cascading down her shoulders. The model accented her dress’s plunging neckline and steep leg slit with Chopard jewels, naturally.

@chopard

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Of course, Bella and her stylist Molly Dickson didn’t just settle on one pre-loved outfit to wear during the model’s stay in Dubai. For a second Chopard appearance, Bella slipped into a sleek and chic Thierry Mugler look that dated back to the 1980s. The model buttoned her shirt dress up to the top and even nodded to her recent embrace of Western style by cinching her waist with a thick statement belt.

@chopard

It appears as though Hadid chopped some fringe into her hair after making a quick trip to New York City this past weekend. In the Big Apple, Hadid was spotted rocking vintage Chloé pants, a Valentino tote bag, and tousled model off-duty hair—sans bangs, that is.

Chops like Bella’s wispy fringe, which she achieved with some help from the hair stylist Syd Hayes, are all this rage fall. Look no further than Sabrina Carpenter’s bottle blonde bangs, Daisy Edgar-Jones’s messy fringe, or even Jennifer Lopez’s new ’70s hair. They’re partly derivative of the ’70s and ’80s when stars like Jane Birkin and Cher were all rocking messy, face-framing layers. Perhaps, that’s why Bella decided to unveil her nostalgia-inspired cut with some nostalgia-inspired fashion.