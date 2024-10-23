Jennifer Lopez, known for her ability to mix and match trends, is at it again. While out with friends in Beverly Hills yesterday, Lopez looked straight out the ’70s in an outfit that went all in on the Boho renaissance with some scholarly undertones—oh, all topped off with a five-figure Birkin bag, of course.

Lopez wore a linen button down top underneath a houndstooth blazer from Parosh. If she weren’t smack dab in the center of Beverly Hills, Lopez’s suit jacket and relaxed dress shirt could have been mistaken for something an Ivy Leauge lecturer would wear on the daily. Lopez infused the rest of her look with quite a bit of 1970s nostalgia.

She donned a pair of wide-leg blue jeans (clearly, Lopez isn’t on board with Kate Moss’s skinny jeans revival just yet) that she accessorized with a suede statement belt. The pairing picked up on the recent swell of Boho fashion (a trend which Lopez was quite early to), especially when worn alongside her round-frame Chloé shades and Farrah Fawcett-esque fringe bangs. Lopez tied in the muted fall colors of her outfit by carrying a suede Birkin bag that she picked out from her staggering Hermès collection.

Lopez’s latest outfit certainly satisfied her penchant for trend-clashing, but it hasn’t been all Boho and bookish styles for the singer and actress recently.

Over the weekend, Lopez tapped into another runway phenomenon while shopping on Rodeo Drive: balletcore. The star ditched her infamous platform heels (which she seemed to be rocking yesterday under her baggy pants) for a pair of Dior ballet flats. Her shoes featured the typical flat-sole slipper silhouette and ribbons that laced up her legs.

Lopez has always been one to take big swings with her style, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her experimenting with so many on-trend pieces like she did yesterday. Perhaps, she’s finding some sort of renewed freedom in mixing up her style following her divorce from Ben Affleck. Or, she’s just simply doing what J.Lo does best.