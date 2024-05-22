Boho fashion is back in a big way. The once beloved mid-2000s trend has been all the rage recently and Jennifer Lopez’s latest red carpet outfit is certainly proving that point. Last night, Lopez co-signed the Boho Chic revival during a press event for her latest Netflix movie, Atlas. Of course, she did it in a trademarked J.Lo was.

The actress and singer flew solo on the red carpet in Mexico City, enlisting the help of a leading Boho tastemaker: Chloé designer Chemena Kamali. Lopez sported a look inspired by Kamali’s debut fall 2024 collection for Chloé that was more French Country than Jenny from the Block. Her white dress featured a low-cut neckline, that nearly plunged to her navel, as well as a steep slit up the front of the skirt, reminiscent of that particularly famous Versace gown. But what really gave this outfit its Boho Chic-ness was the layers of whimsy, semi-sheer ruffles that lined the piece. The detail engulfed much of Lopez’s figure, moving from her extra-long sleeves to the slight train that formed at the back of the dress.

For glam, Lopez naturally took cues from her ready-to-wear. She kept things simple with a tousled, messy updo, bronzed makeup, chandelier earrings, and her go-to platform pumps.

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the runway, Kamali accessorized this particular runway look with aviator shades, studded black flats, and a sculptural handbag. Lopez’s version seems to have undergone a few alterations from when it first debuted back in February, mainly a few extra layers of ruffles and a plunging front.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kamali’s runway show seemingly jumpstarted the Boho comeback, conjuring up images of its fore-founders like Sienna Miller and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. And Lopez definitely isn’t the only A-list name to hop on board. Beyoncé has been decked out in Chloé recently, from a sheer lace catsuit to some checkerboard plaid. Over in Cannes, Miller sported a custom Chloé look—a see-through ruffled dress—that bore a striking resemblance to Lopez’s red carpet outfit. Miller in particular, an OG Chloé girl, has seemed naturally comfortable with the Boho resurgence. During last month’s Met Gala, she joined Kamali, Greta Gerwig, and Zoe Saldana in frilly, groovy Chloé looks.

Lopez’s embrace of the Boho trend feels like a natural progression of her style. While she’s never backed down from a beaded gown (like her Met Gala Schiparelli, iykyk) she’s also been rocking plenty of ’70s-style denim and throwback accessories of late. And, of course, Lopez made the trend completely her own here by way of some va-va-voom, skin-baring accents.