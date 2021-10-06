While Gigi Hadid seemingly stomped down every runway worth watching during fashion month, her little sister, Bella, was nowhere to be found. In fact, the model has been kind of MIA lately, only really showing up to share a new campaign, have a street style moment, or celebrate her niece’s first birthday. Now, though, Bella has finally revealed what she has been up to lately and it seems pretty damn sweet.

On Tuesday, Hadid shared a photo dump (sorry) on Instagram with the caption, “Reality check.” The post consists of ten slides, seemingly showing off what the model has been busying herself with as of late. There are photos of what she has been drinking (green juice and her latest business venture, Kin), what she has been reading (The Element Encyclopedia of 20,000 Dreams), and some activities she’s been engaging in. Unsurprisingly, Horse Girl Bella has been riding, but she has also been beekeeping. Hadid shared a video tending to honey comb with her brother, Anwar. In an accompanying photo she is all suited up as she picks up a hive. Hadid completed her trio of bee pics with the results of her hard work: some very fresh honey.

It’s unclear why Hadid opted to lay low for the past month and play beekeeper as opposed to hitting New York, London, Milan, and Paris with her sister. That’s not to say she’s no longer modeling—she just announced new campaigns with Lanvin and Self-Portrait—but her decision to steer clear of runways this season remains an interesting but perhaps understandable one. While many of her peers have taken a season or two off before, Bella hadn’t missed a fashion month in years.