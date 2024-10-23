These days, there’s simply no way to take the Texas out of Bella Hadid’s off-duty style. The model brought a Western spin to some early 2000s staples while out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hadid, back on the West coast after her surprise Victoria’s Secret runway walk, traded her Angel wings for all-black separates. She paired a midriff-baring top with a leather coat and faded denim trousers that slung loosely across her hips. Not only were her low-rise pants cut like they belonged in 2003, they also featured a flared silhouette at the bottom. She bridged Y2K and Cowgirl stylings even more by accenting her outfit with chic, pointed-toe boots, a recycled leather bag from Coach’s Coachtopia line, and a chunky black belt.

All-black is a perennial go-to for models when they’re not on the runways. But this particular outfit is just the latest in what has been a shift towards Western denim and 2000s throwbacks in Hadid’s street style.

Chalk it up to the model’s new relationship with the Cowboy Adan Banuelos or her decades-long love for horses, but she’s been all about distressed denim and burnt leathers. Look no further than the outfit she wore to the members only club, Zero Bond, in New York City last month. While some models might have opted for a slinky party dress or something of the sort, Hadid dressed up in a cottage-core denim skirt, a corset top that mixed leather with traditional fabric, and chocolate brown cowboy boots.

Even less obviously Western-themed outfits, like this one from last winter, are still brimming with Cowboy elements. Her leather shoes were an elevated twist on a standard farm boot—especially when paired with something like her black belt that featured a statement buckle detail. But by wearing them with a sleek suit jacket and a designer handbag, Hadid reimagined these pieces in a completely different context.

It was reported in the spring that Hadid purchased property in Texas to be closer to Banuelos (she, at one point, lived in his trailer), but it seems that she’s now splitting her time equally between the South, Los Angeles, and New York. Clearly, she’s taking a bit of Fort Worth with her wherever she winds up.