Bella Hadid opened the 2026 Victoria’s Secret runway show in a set of flower-adorned angel wings fit for a goddess of springtime. A few hours later, though, she hit the after-party circuit in a look remiscent of another legendary goddess: Britney Spears.

Attending a private post-show gathering at Chateau Marmont, the supermodel slipped out of her fantasy push-up bra and into a little lacey number. Her mini mockneck slip was adorned in floral lace and lined with scalloped details, with a sheer fabrication that exposed her black underpinnings. Immediately, it conjured visions of an unforgettable dress worn back in 2001 by Spears.

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At that year’s MTV VMAs, a 19-year-old Spears’ Dolce & Gabbana minidress became a scandalous media sensation. It remains, to this day, one of the most highly referenced naked-dressing moments of the early aughts. Just two years ago, ascending pop powerhouse Tate McRae recreated the look at the 2024 MTV VMAs in a custom Roberto Cavalli number designed by Fausto Puglisi. Now, Hadid is putting a supermodel spin on the legendary number. While Spears’s set featured boyshorts, Hadid took things a step further in a very on-theme Victoria’s Secret thong.

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On the catwalk itself, the supermodel’s outfits veered ethereal and bright: a magic-garden-inspired ensemble, followed by an all-white gauzy set. It was only fitting, then, that her final look of the night would get a little darker. Hadid has never shied away from a naked dress. But one steeped in pop-star iconography? That rivals the looks on the runway.