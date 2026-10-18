The sixth annual Academy Museum Gala is here, and once again, it’s living up to its reputation as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights. Dubbed the “Met Gala of the West,” the star-studded affair raises funds for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and supports its mission to preserve cinema through special exhibitions, public screenings, and educational initiatives.

This year’s ceremony will honor Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron with the Icon Award. Filmmaker and composer John Carpenter will receive the Luminary Award, while Colman Domingo will take home the Vantage Award. For the first time, Taylor Swift will not only attend, but also perform. The gala is a major stop for Oscar hopefuls, and Swift’s presence marks her continued involvement in cinema amid the success of her original song from Toy Story 5, “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Its October timing, right after Fashion Month, means the evening always delivers looks straight from the runways. Expect to see plenty of Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, and Anthony Vaccarello’s swan song for Saint Laurent. With a host committee that includes Teyana Taylor, Demi Moore, Kirsten Dunst, Greta Lee, Adrien Brody, and Kate Hudson—as well as a star-studded guest list spanning sports, music, art, and television—the 2026 Academy Museum Gala offers a first taste of awards-season trends. Plus, with Rolex as the presenting sponsor, there will certainly be some exquisite timepieces on display.

Below are all the must-see celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

Mia Goth David Fisher/Shutterstock In Dior and Dior fine jewelry.

Naomi Ackie Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

David Fisher/Shutterstock Cailee Spaeny in Valentino.