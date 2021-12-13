When it comes to statement accessories, 2021 might as well be the year of the crochet bucket hat. And when it comes to showcasing the accessory’s versatility, few have done so like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. After leading the charge in the unlikely summer knits trend, the models got back to showcasing its range with Instagrams from both the tropics and the chilly north. Hadid took care of the latter with a little help from another noted crochet fan, her little brother Anwar Hadid.

In a recent Instagram photo dump. Bella continued to embrace knits with a new addition to her hat collection, this one by Tacita Brown of Cro-Che. Her choice channeled a bumblebee with black-and-yellow stripes. The yellow carried over to her tie-dyed top, which she wore with a snakeskin-printed coat, Asics running sneakers, and baggy pants.

Anwar, meanwhile, stuck with what seems to be his favorite hat: a pink-and-red checkered version by Cowgrl Crochets. (Its founder, Central Saint Martins student Maisy Crawford, is part of a wave of designers to get into the crochet game while stuck at home during lockdown.)

Elsewhere on Instagram, that very same day, Bieber offered an entirely different take on crochet. She packed a red-and-white checkered hat by Emily Levine for a tropical vacation with husband Justin Bieber, and somehow, it looked right at home with her red Gonza bikini on the beach. (Dua Lipa remains the only one bold enough to give crochet swimwear a go just yet.)