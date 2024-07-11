When I was younger, my parents didn’t have many rules about fashion but I do remember one: We weren’t allowed to wear long sleeves with shorts. Maybe allowed isn’t the right term but I distinctly remember multiple occasions where comments were made because of how ridiculous someone looked putting the two together. Oh, what they would think of Bella Hadid?

Today, the model launched her new campaign for Adidas in an appearance in New York City. She invited her fans to join her for a ride. The fans boarded a bus filled with 1,000 followers and drove from the East Village to Times Square, where they were able to see Hadid’s new billboard.

For the outing, it would make sense that the model wore Adidas. For a top she wore a long sleeved, oversized striped red and white soccer jersey from Adidas. She paired that with cutoff daisy duke jeans, cinching in the waist with a black leather belt. The shorts were so short, in fact, that the bottom of the jersey stuck out of the bottom of the shorts. What would mom say?

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She competed the look (working alongside her stylist Molly Dickson) with some similarly sporty white socks, the Adidas Super Light 72 sneakers, gold hoop earrings and shades. In this heat, there was no other way to wear her hair than slicked back into a tight bun, up and off her neck. It was all clean, sporty and easy. Just the way I want to look this summer.

Maybe parents aren’t always right. Big shirt, tiny shorts fans unite.