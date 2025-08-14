Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, & Kylie Jenner Have an It Girl Summit in Summer Bandage Dresses

When Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner get together for a night out, it’s more than just an It Girl summit—it’s a living, breathing trend report. On their own, the models shift the style conversation. But together? They set the standard even higher for the rest of us. Last night, the trio was spotted in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the launch of Hadid’s latest Orebella fragrance, Eternal Roots, in going-out looks that spoke to their individual styles.

All three opted for bodycon bandage dresses—they types that dominated the 1990s—that featured decidedly modern twists. Hadid wore a slinky stretch dress that featured cap sleeves and a scoop neckline. The model elevated her LBD with gold arm cuffs, Valentino’s Panthea bag, and a pair of black stilettos—sheer, of course. Paired with glowing skin, a casual bun hairdo, and certainly several spritzes of her new fragrance, Hadid looked every bit like the off-duty goddess we’ve become accustomed to seeing over the years.

Bieber was the most conscious of this season’s trends, choosing a fitted Dolce & Gabbana number that continued her advocacy in the polka dot renaissance. Like Hadid’s dress, it stopped just below the knee but featured spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The Rhode mogul accessorized with her go-to black glasses, The Row’s “Cecily” handbag, and vintage Chanel sandals.

PGP / BACKGRID

Jenner, meanwhile, leaned into her style signatures heavily with a lingerie-inspired monotone ensemble. She slipped into a daring cut-out dress complete with criss-cross straps across the front and a strapless bra detail. Micro cat-eye glasses, an east-west bag, and sling-back pumps were the finishing touches.

JAST / BACKGRID

Given their busy schedules, it’s rare that Hadid, Bieber, and Jenner align for a girl’s night out. The last time the trio hung out publicly was back in October 2024, when Hadid and Jenner turned up in style to show their support for Bieber’s latest Rhode launch.

But last night, the long-time pals proved that when they do cross paths, it’s a full-on fashion moment worth paying attention to.