It’s time to move on from the Mob Wife trend, according to Hailey Bieber. In a major power move, Hailey did away with the fad’s leopards and shaggy furs last night. Instead, she showed up to her Los Angeles Rhode event dressed like an entire Mob Boss.

While many of her guests—Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Claudia Schiffer, Lori Harvey—were outfitted in skimpy party dresses and plunging “going out” tops, Hailey instead turned to oversized menswear tailoring. She picked out a two-piece charcoal gray suit from Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection. Hailey’s coat featured strong ’80s power shoulders and matching dress pants that pooled casually over her pointed stilettos. The Rhode founder borrowed a few more styling tricks from the Capo Crimini crowd by pairing her suit with a white button-down and a red patterned tie. She completed her outfit with chunky gold bangles, a scarlet red clutch, and chic Bayonetta glasses.

STAR INFLUX LA / BACKGRID

Hailey’s outfit is straight from the Paris Fashion Week runways, having debuted during Saint Laurent’s show last month. The collection was an homage to the brand’s founder Yves Saint Laurent, both the signature design codes he introduced to the French label throughout the ’70s and ’80s and his own personal style.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Hailey has never shied away from Saint Laurent’s oversized suiting in the past, but her latest postpartum outfit is all that more special considering its context. The Rhode event was Hailey’s first major outing for her beauty brand since she and Justin welcomed their first child, a boy named Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

The model wore everything from sheer lace catsuits to butter yellow gowns throughout her pregnancy, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her break the rules of postpartum style with something like this traditionally masculine outfit. Hailey could’ve easily slipped on something like Bella’s plunging mini dress or Kendall’s cut-out bandeau top last night. But, really, there was no better way for her to show everyone who’s in charge than suiting up in mafia don style.