Buying a Birkin bag? Elite. Making a fashion homage to one of Jane Birkin’s most iconic looks on the Cannes red carpet itself? Well, that reserved for Bella Hadid only.

Last night, Hadid stepped out for a screening of La Battaille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer in a skintight Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the sweeping white lace number featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a bodycon fit, finished by a thin, ruffled mermaid train. A plunging neckline cinched by a dangling black crystal ornament, as well as a lace-up back topped by a large, flowing black bow, added a touch of Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism. In tandem with the festival’s high glamour, Hadid’s look was complete with sparkling diamond earrings and smooth black Gianvito Rossi pumps.

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Though it was indeed glamorous, Hadid’s ensemble held far more detail than meets the eye. The star’s ensemble was actually an homage to a white lace dress that Birkin wore in 1969 to the Union of the Artists Gala in Paris. As history goes, Birkin opted to subvert fashion norms by wearing the Pucci dress backwards, creating a deep neckline that she cinched with a brooch. The same technique was used intentionally in the design of Hadid’s look, with a similar texture and shape creating a united thread.

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The ensemble was also a strong example of the power of design. Hadid’s dress wasn’t composed of lace fabric, but rather an embroidery of anchor threads and chords, creating a tromp l’oeil effect. Ultimately, the custom piece was the result of 22,160 hours of work, according to a statement from Schiaparelli. That dedication to craft is one that’s made Roseberry an undeniable innovator in the fashion industry today, with his approach to the French house’s surrealism being especially intricate and immersive.

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This year, her run has taken several days to spawn a look that’s a distinct hallmark of the event, compared to past viral appearances in looks ranging from a daring red Roberto Cavalli dress to a bust-less Schiaparelli gown accentuated by gold-dipped lungs. However, with a key reference that’s nostalgic and heartfelt, Hadid’s latest ensemble made a meaningful fashion statement—and simultaneously became one of the most powerful dresses to walk the Palais des Festivals steps this year.