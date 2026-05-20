Bella Hadid Finds The Dress That Helped Change Y2K Fashion Forever

Louis Vuitton’s spring 2003 collection was a milestone in Y2K fashion. It debuted Vuitton’s first collaboration with Takashi Murakami. While those bags are still iconic, thankfully, Bella Hadid remembered that the clothes were quite good too. Hadid stepped out at the Hotel Martinez in a pale blue silk minidress from the collection. It continued the streak of vintage deep cuts she’s put on display at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that’s already ranged from a sporty 1995 Prada Sport set to a beachy Elie Saab top and pants from 2003.

Originally designed by Marc Jacobs, her short-sleeved style included a darling club collar and bow-tied waist belt, accentuated by a zip-up bodice, side zippers, and curved piping. A parade of similar dresses in a rainbow of colors opened the show. Each model carried one of the rainbow-print Murakami bags that would soon become desired by It girls and high school juniors across the world.

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While Hadid didd’t carry one of the iconic Murakami bags, her vintage white pumps were printed in the artist’s iconic rainbow reimagining of the house’s monogram. On her shoulder, she instead opted for sandy beige canvas shoulder bag, perhaps a more practical style for toting around the sun-drenched south of France.

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Of course, being Cannes, plenty of glamour was also afoot. Hadid elevated her ladylike look with a pair of dangling diamond drop earrings, as well as a sparkling pavé ring. Her ensemble was finished with a set of tortoiseshell Gucci sunglasses with rounded oval frames.

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With her sophisticated Vuitton dress, Hadid further affirmed her immaculate fashion versatility. So far during the festival, the star’s combination of archival, casual, and formal looks has run the gamut from classic glamour to modern minimalism, proving her adeptness at wearing a range of aesthetics. Plus, with a range of deep-cut styles chosen from surprising past collections, it’s clear that her vintage archive can’t be beat.