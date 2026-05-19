You can always trust Bella Hadid to bring her vision of classic glamour to the Cannes Film Festival, but she’s not afraid to bring a little something to different to town either. This morning, she traded out red carpet romance for something a little edgier.

While walking down the Palais des Festival steps with a friend, Hadid was sharply outfitted in a jet-black jumpsuit from Tom Ford’s fall 2026 collection. Her silky ensemble prominently featured a triangular side cutout across its waistline, spliced by a thin buckled belt attached to its flowing trouser base. The sultry moment was accentuated by a high-necked bodice with cuffed long sleeves and a dangling silver key charm, creating a futuristic fashion moment.

Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

While her look wouldn’t have been out of place in either The Matrix or Berlin’s finest warehouses, Hadid kept the ensemble grounded in the present with an array of chic accessories. Black patent leather d’Orsay pumps continued the one-piece outfit’s cutout theme, while bringing it a distinct polish. The star’s look was complete with dark oblong sunglasses and diamond stud earrings, as well as a glistening rectangular watch.

Luigi Iorio/GC Images/Getty Images

The night before, the model was aglitter in a beige gown with a sweeping hem and shimmeirng gold sequin embroidery at the Chopard Miracle Gala. Naturally, as a Chopard ambassador, her look was complete with a orbiting diamond necklace and earrings from the fine jewelry brand. With mom Yolanda Hadid as her date, the moment also marked Hadid’s latest Cannes family affair since attending the festival’s Garance screening with younger brother Anwar Hadid over the weekend.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her latest whirlwind quick change, Hadid continued her reigning streak as Cannes’ ultimate fashion chameleon. Her looks in the south of France have already transitioned between bohemian, futuristic, and vintage aesthetics, all while leaving room for the formal glamour that’s signature of the festival on the red carpet. As the bustling occasion continues, all eyes are undeniably on what she—amongst a stylish group of Cannes visitors including Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, and more—will wear next.