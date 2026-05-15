Bella Hadid Casually Breezes Into Cannes in ’90s Prada Athleisure

To know Bella Hadid’s street style is to know it contains multitudes. The model’s off-duty looks vary between grunge, prep, punk, and sporty aesthetics, often with an influx of on-trend accessories. While touching down at the Cannes Film Festival, she delved into the latter, courtesy of a retrofuturistic ’90s Prada set.

Hadid’s minimalist attire hailed from Prada’s spring 1999 collection, featuring a sleeveless zip-up top and matching capri pants. Her set was accented by the contrasting red Prada Sport label, bringing the pair a mod touch. Hadid elevated her vintage look with a dash of glamour from thin gold bracelets and rings as well as a gold watch and round diamond earrings.

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A pair of Puma’s metallic silver-and-black-trimmed Speedcat sneakers —a narrowed style that’s core to the ongoing hybrid “sneakerina” shoe trend—brought a whimsical flash to Hadid’s monochrome outfit. She finished her ensemble with angular silver-framed sunglasses as well as a chic, minimal black leather tote stuffed with a thick binder and corded headphones. The overall effect was sporty, sharp, and streamlined while still retaining plenty of ’90s nostalgia. Long before athleisure took over, designer Miuccia Prada was very much thinking about the nexus of sport and technology for her spring ’99 collection. Many of the garments were constructed in a synthetic material dubbed “techno-paper.”

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Hadid has been a mainstay at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, complete with viral looks ranging from a gold-lung-topped Schiaparelli gown to a barely there Saint Laurent dress. With this year’s guests including Dua Lipa, Isabelle Huppert, and recently named Chanel ambassador Sandra Hüller, plus a jury that includes Demi Moore and Ruth Negga, Cannes’s 2026 red carpet has been a particularly fashionable affair. In the meantime, we’ll be on the lookout for Hadid’s next surefire viral look on the Palais des Festivals steps.