Ever sine Jonathan Anderson showed a rounded green frog minaudière in his fall 2026 collection for Dior, fans wondered when the piece will make its red carpet debut. Well, we finally have our answer: the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday night, Ruth Negga brought the viral, smile-inducing piece to the red carpet for the event’s opening ceremony, complete with an enchanting look that instantly brought lily pads to mind.

For the occasion, Negga arrived to the Festival’s opening ceremony dinner in a sweeping sage green silk gown by Dior. Her floor-length style featured a button-up bodice, accentuated by a plunging neckline overlaid with delicate black lace. Further accentuated by botanical black lace across its hemline, Negga’s slip-style gown created an enchantingly romantic feel. The piece’s greatest statement came from numerous fringed silk strips embroidered with clear sequins, creating a glittering effect as if the actor was dripping in dewdrops.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The actor’s most notable accessory was aforementioned frog clutch, complete with a round silver metal frame inspired by the brand’s revived 1947 Dior Médaillon motif. Overall, her other accessories—including a Chopard diamond necklace and mirrored silver platform sandals—went for a more “quality over quantity” approach.

Francois G. Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Negga had previously appeared in a Loewe campaign when Anderson was the Spanish brand’s creative director. Her outing in Dior made her the latest star to have followed him to the French brand, a trajectory that’s also proven true for Greta Lee, Josh O’Connor, and Harris Dickinson, who had all championed Anderson’s work at Loewe. They, like any Anderson fan, know the man loves a whimsical touch. He’s previously unleashed the meme-inspired Loewe tomato and J.W. Anderson pigeon bags into the world. An adorable Dior hedgehog clutch has also already gone viral, thanks to his Instagram. As for what Anderson will cook up next at the French label? We’re keeping our eyes peeled on the Cannes red carpet—and on LACMA, which will host Dior’s Cruise 2027 show today.

Negga’s gleaming Cannes moment marked the first of many for the actress this week. As a member of this year’s festival jury, Negga will spend 12 days viewing the festival’s various films—and deciding its 2026 winners—with fellow jury members Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Park Chan-wook, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Stellan Skarsgård, Isaach De Bankolé, and Paul Laverty. With a romantically gothic style streak that’s ranged from 3D gold Prada florals to enchanting Valentino lace dresses, she undoubtedly has plenty of fashionable looks in store for the occasion.