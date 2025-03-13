Ruth Negga Heralds the Return of a Little Lower-Back Cleavage

Back cleavage, butt cleavage, leg cleavage—every kind of cleavage is “in.” Well, except for the traditional kind. Just ask Ruth Negga who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Number One on the Call Sheet in a lower back-baring outfit.

Despite its razzle and dazzle, Negga’s fully sequined Prada outfit was all about the cut. Her long-sleeved top was cropped at her waist and gave way to the star of her look: a low-rise skirt attached to a leather belt. The skirt-belt hybrid not only flashed the actor’s midsection but also her posterior. It contrasted the more demure, boat-neck silhouette of her shirt.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Negga isn’t the only star opting to draw attention to her back. On Monday, Cate Blanchett attended the Black Bag premiere in a backless Louis Vuitton design that she first debuted in 2023. Of course, Blanchett is one of the original proponents of giving the camera a little bit of back. At the 2000 Academy Awards, she wore a cut-out Jean Paul Gaultier dress accented with gold jewelry that draped down her spine. The styling trick is also making a comeback as stars continue to pair their backless dresses with long and sparkling diamonds.

At this year’s Oscars after parties, Zoë Kravitz went even further by wearing a vintage Saint Laurent dress that featured a butt-crack window. Like Negga’s simple crop top, the front half of Kravitz’s dress was quite ladylike. Almost “Trad Wife,” if you will.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Re-done cleavage isn’t just a red carpet phenomenon, however. Prada’s spring 2025 show, where Negga found her red carpet ‘fit, was full of low-waisted skirts paired with simple necklines. In Milan, Diesel’s Glenn Martens also dressed models in crack-baring denim reminiscent of Alexander McQueen’s famous “bumster” silhouette this season. Avant-garde designer Duran Lantink also showed sculptural trousers that revealed slivers of the wearer’s bum.

Soon enough, everyone will be looking to replace their plunging tops with plunging backs.