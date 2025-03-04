The Best Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025

The countdown to Paris Fashion Week fall 2025 officially commenced last September, when dual announcements came out that Sarah Burton and Haider Ackermann were taking the helms of Givenchy and Tom Ford, respectively. Now, after a whole lot of anticipation—and a few red carpet sneak peeks—the time has finally come for both designers to make their debuts.

While those two shows will likely catch the biggest headlines this week, they are hardly the only excitement to come out of Paris. There’s one more debut—that of Julian Klausner at Dries Van Noten—also likely to garner quite a lot of attention, and 69 other shows to consider. Vaquera got things started on Monday night, and by Tuesday, Paris Fashion Week was in full swing, with shows from Dior, Undercover, and Alaïa, the latter of which joined the calendar for the first time after famously showing on its own time since the days of founder Azzedine.

Of course, there will also be offerings from Balenciaga, Chloé, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, The Row, and many more. Stella McCartney will likely present a celebratory collection, considering the designer just regained sole control of the brand after buying back LVMH’s minority stake. Chanel will present its second ready-to-wear collection designed by its in-house team before Matthieu Blazy fully takes over for spring/summer 2026 in October. Coperni will return to the center of the city after closing out last season at Disneyland Paris. And this time around, Saint Laurent will take on the role of PFW’s swan song, with the last slot on Tuesday night.

As you can see, after a few slower stops on the fashion week train, Paris is jam-packed. So, to keep up with all the best looks from the runways, check back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

Christian Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Christian Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Christian Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images