Fall 2025’s Swiss cheese of a fashion month continues in Milan this week, where holes in the schedule prove to be an enduring trend of this season. Bottega Veneta opted out of showing (it is also without a creative director after Matthew Blazy left for Chanel) and Tom Ford is moving to Paris this season for Haider Ackermann’s debut. Despite the designer musical chairs happening behind the scenes, there is still lots to see in the Italian fashion capital—56 shows and 70 presentations, to be exact. Gucci opens the week with its fall/winter 2025 show, presented by the brand’s in-house design team following former creative director Sabato De Sarno’s recent departure. DSquared2 is hosting a coed show in honor of the brand’s 30th anniversary—a guaranteed spectacle.

Speaking of milestones, we’re in the 100th year of Fendi, and the brand is kicking off celebrations on Wednesday with its own coed show. It will be held at the house’s recently renovated headquarters on Via Andrea Solari and helmed by Silvia Venturini Fendi as Kim Jones left the brand last year.

In addition, David Koma will stage his first collection as creative director for Blumarine, and Lorenzo Serafini makes his case at Alberta Ferretti. The Milan tentpoles like Jil Sander, Diesel, Marni, Max Mara, Prada, and Versace will round out the schedule, making for one exciting week, despite the absences during this time, when many houses are between leadership. So to keep up with all the best looks from the runways, check back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

Gucci Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Gucci Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Gucci Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Gucci Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images