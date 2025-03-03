Zoë Kravitz Endorses Butt Cleavage at the Oscars After Parties

Zoë Kravitz’s black gown was practically “trad wife” in the front, but a full-on party at the back. Last night, the Blink Twice director slipped on quite literally the cheekiest dress she could find to attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles.

Though Kravitz didn’t make it out to the main Oscars red carpet, her siren Saint Laurent look was awards-worthy on its own. It featured a pretty standard front complete with long sleeves and a bateau neckline. At the back, Kravitz’s dress gave way to a huge sheer section (emblazoned with rhinestones, no less) that perfectly framed her bum. Butt-baring dresses are nothing new in Hollywood—look no further than Rihanna’s 2014 CFDAs look or Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs—but Kravitz tailored the risqué look to her style signatures last night.

All-black is a constant go-to for Kravitz during a night out, usually done with some edge like she did last night—whether that be with a bit of lace or completely sheer pantyhose. But despite her dress’s lack of coverage at the back, Kravitz still leaned into Old Hollywood style elsewhere. She accented her Saint Laurent dress with Jessica McCormack diamonds and styled her hair in a side-swept chignon.

Although sheer fabrics were again a popular choice among the attendees of the night’s various soirées (Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, among others), few took a risk like the one Kravitz did here. But, of course, the Oscars after parties are where stars are allowed to let their hair down. The evening’s various fêtes don’t have the same rules and regulations as to how stars can get dressed compared to the main Academy Awards red carpet. So, in Kravitz’s case, a little butt cleavage to get the party started was right on theme.