Sandra Hüller Takes Flight in Feathers at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet is the perfect occasion for a bold fashion statement. From eye-catching high jewelry to extravagant couture, there’s no lack of dramatic style during the cinematic occasion—just ask Sandra Hüller. The actor just delivered a masterclass in dressing for the festival in a feathered couture look.

For the premiere of her new film Fatherland, Hüller stepped out in an elegant Chanel haute couture dress designed by Matthieu Blazy. The piece included a crisp floor-length skirt with a smoothly draped train, accentuated by a long, flowing white bow. A custom jacket covered in frothy white feathers with black tips brought an explosion of texture to her ensemble.

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Hüller’s dramatic jacket, inspired by a look from Chanel’s spring 2026 couture collection, provided just the right amount of flair for the festival’s red carpet. Her look’s dynamic textures and clean color palette were distinctly appropriate for the event, while still remaining unique and avant-garde. To keep focus on the intricate ensemble, Hüller’s formalwear was subtly accessorized with low-heeled black pumps and gleaming diamond Chanel High Jewelry earrings.

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With her latest Cannes outing, Hüller proved that a neutral black and white color palette doesn’t have to be basic or boring. The star’s use of texture and intricate details ensured that her ensemble retained depth and flair for the occasion, while remaining within the carpet’s strict dress codes. Her attire also smoothly aligned with her own penchant for artistic fashion statements, a streak that’s included futuristic suiting, feminine aprons, and richly embellished gowns.

As this year’s Cannes Film Festival continues, Hüller’s the latest star to bring formal glamour to the red carpet. So far, the event’s seen Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Kelly Rutherford, and more stars delivering glitzy back-to-back looks across its various premieres and photocalls. With the festival officially concluding on May 24, there’s plenty of stylish statements in store in the coming days.