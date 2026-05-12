Demi Moore Kicks Off Cannes in a Confetti Dream

Nobody has fun with fashion quite like Demi Moore. The actor loves making a statement, and she’s to continue that streak this year as a member of the jury for the Cannes Film Festival. To kick off the first day, Moore delivered a burst of whimsical polka dots, courtesy of Simon Porte Jacquemus.

While arriving to a jury members’ photo-call at the Palais des Festivals, Moore stepped out in a strapless white dress from Jacquemus’s fall 2026 collection. Her style featured exaggerated hips as well as a mermaid-style tiered hem. However, the piece’s boldest accent came from a smattering of black, red, blue, and yellow polka dots—many attached to thin wisps of feathers, creating a floating effect.

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To match her dramatic dress, Moore carried a polka-dotted version of the brand’s Valérie handbag. Stylist Brad Goreski kept focus on the star’s look with clean white pumps and coordinating cat-eyed sunglasses, framing her statement piece with stark neutral elements. Sparkling blue sapphire and diamond earrings glamorously completed Moore’s ensemble with a touch of sparkle.

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Moore’s polka-dot dress proved her longtime statement dressing streak is only growing. Whether she’s wearing feathered Balenciaga couture, Western-inspired Brandon Maxwell suiting, or a leather Gucci catsuit, Moore has proven adept at wearing a range of dynamic looks in recent years. Her Jacquemus number is no exception, bringing a playful take to the classic, crisp white attire that’s signature of the south of France.

Of course, this is only the beginning of Moore’s upcoming Cannes wardrobe. On his Instagram Stories, Goreski teased her white dress as “Look 1,” nodding to a range of outfits on the horizon. As part of this year’s jury, Moore will spend 12 days viewing the festival’s various films—and ultimately deciding its 2026 winners—alongside fellow jury members Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, Park Chan-wook, Laura Wandel, Diego Céspedes, Stellan Skarsgård, Isaach De Bankolé, and Paul Laverty. With a swathe of premieres, parties, and additional events coming up, we can expect plenty of eye-catching looks in store from the fashion-forward star.