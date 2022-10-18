For the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, Bella Hadid dressed on theme, wearing a stunning golden gown from the 2023 Michael Kors Collection. The glittering dress featuring a plunging v-neckline that showed off Bella’s taut torso. The dress had long sleeves with a hem that ended just below her knees, revealing open-toed gold heels with straps that wound up her legs.

Bella went with a very natural makeup palette and had her hair swept back in a sleek bun with a side part. She wore a pair of dangling silver earrings.

The 26-year-old model was accompanied by her mother Yolanda Hadid, and her boyfriend Marc Kalman to the event in New York City on Monday night. Kalman wore a simple black suit with loosely tailored slacks and a black tie, walking by Bella’s side to the venue, The Glasshouse.

Yolanda was in a khaki catsuit with a thick belt at the waist and a long matching jacket. She had her blonde hair up in a ponytail, and wore a pointed pair of leather boots in the same tan shade.

Bella was honored that evening with the Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy, according to WWD. The organization “cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. To support the health of their clients, they also provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving people in need and their children and caregivers. All of the services are provided free to clients and full of love.”

Also honored that night were Huma Abedin and Jessica Alba. Funny Girl star Lea Michele performed live for the event.