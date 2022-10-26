Bella Hadid & Naomi Campbell Take on Qatar in Coordinating Looks

The star power at The Museum Of Islamic Art reached new heights when both Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell stepped out to attend the opening of the museum’s newest exhibition, "Baghdad: Eye's Delight" on Tuesday. Both women flew out to Doha, Qatar for the occasion, and of course, they brought some high fashion looks with them.

For the event, which took place on the opening night of Qatar Creates 2022, Hadid opted to wear an ensemble from the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2023 collection. The black stretch wool set is comprised of a cardigan jacket with a defined waist and a pencil skirt, with gold nipple buttons decorating both pieces. Hadid then completed the look with black pumps with gold eyes atop, a little black top-handle bag, and a headscarf.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell, meanwhile, wore a black and white short-sleeve, high-neck bodysuit, from Alaïa spring 2023 with a pattern that reads almost like a fashionable Rorschach Test. Ruching at the waist and a piece of fabric that fell to her feet then brought attention to her strappy black heels decorated with pearls.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell and Hadid were joined at the event by Olivier Rousteing, Carine Roitfeld, artist Olafur Eliasson, Vetements creative director, Guram Gvasalia, and Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid. Campbell and Hadid have both been making the most of their trip to Doha. Hadid spent the afternoon before the Tuesday’s dinner taking in another museum exhibition titled “Labour of Love” which explored tatreez embroidery and its effect on Palestinian culture. Campbell, meanwhile, has been in Doha for a few days, and spent Monday at the launch of her new charity initiative in conjunction with Qatar Creates, called Emerge, which is dedicated to finding alternative educational paths for young creatives and entrepreneurs in developing communities.