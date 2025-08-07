Bella Hadid is swapping cowboy boots for plunging necklines, pearls, and diamonds. In a series of behind-the-scenes snaps shared to Instagram, the model embraced her high-glam side, teasing an opulent new look tied to a new launch from her fragrance line Orebella.

Clearly feeling the fantasy, Hadid opted for a fitted top with a daring, unexpected neckline. She paired it with an old double-strand pearl necklace attatched to a statement diamon pendant that recalled old Hollywood glam. It was an outfit fit for the red carpet, but whatever Hadid was up to, she clearly had other places to go. She added an oversized trench coat, sleek black glasses, and her go-to slicked-back bun. Hadid captioned the post, “Oh baby -this was fun! ….I love launches!… and we’re launching something extra special …so so very soon…”

@bellahadid

Hadid has managed to stay mostly out of the spotlight this summer. She’s mainly been stationed in Texas, spending time with her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, riding horses and competing in local competitions. In late July, the model did venture out west (to California, that is) for a friend’s baby shower. There, she wore an accessibly-priced $150 slip dress from Mango that she paired with a suede Boho bag and a trusty pair of cowboy boots. The model had a much busier spring, with appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and launch parties for her beauty line.

Whether she’s gallivanting around Texas, shutting down the red carpet in France, or wearing her model-meets-businesswoman best, there’s next to nothing Hadid can’t pull off.