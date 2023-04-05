ADD TO CART

Ballet Flats Are the Shoe of the Summer

The early aughts staples are back. Here’s how to wear 2023's best versions.

A lobster holding a Loewe knit ballet flat
Photograph by Chris Rhodes
The last time we saw this many ballet flats on fashionable feet, smartphones were Blackberries and denim was boot cut, low-rise and occasionally bedazzled. While we’re unlikely to see the return of phones with mechanical keyboards any time soon, when it comes to trends, what goes around tends to come around. Ballet flats started showing up on runways last year and have trickled down to the sidewalks in a big way: We’re seeing them paired with loose jeans, tailored trousers or party dresses to great effect. The best styles eschew overt primness in favor of a bit of visual intrigue, in the form of materials like stretch netting, puffed-up satin and floral embroidery, or silhouettes enhanced with high vamps, surrealist toe boxes, ribbon ankle ties or crystal-encrusted heels. Of course, you can also keep it classic with a round toe and a sweet little bow. This time around, anything goes—you can even pair them with those early aughts jeans in the back of your closet.

A Preppy Classic

Burberry Beige Joy Check Ballerina Flats
$770
SSENSE

Sweet and Simple

Celine Les Ballerines with Laces
$590
Celine

The Right Amount of Edge

Balenciaga Black Fetish Ballerina Flats
$850
SSENSE

For Dancing All Night

Roger Vivier 25mm Covered Buckle Strass Heel Ballerinas
$1,195
Bergdorf Goodman

Pointed and Punchy

Giorgio Armani Denim Ballet Flats
$320
$875
YOOX

Sexy, Summery and Sleek

Bottega Veneta Stretch Ballerina Flat
$1,250
Bottega Veneta

A Forever Icon

Chanel Aged Calfskin Ballet Flats
$975
Chanel

Puffy Perfection

Prada Soft Padded Nappa Leather Ballerinas
$925
Prada

Neutral But Not Boring

Tod's Bubble Leather Ballet Flats
$775
Net-a-Porter

A Bit of Heel

MM6 Maison Margiela Green Anatomic Ballerina Flats
$490
SSENSE

Pure Comfort

Loewe Logo-Print Lace-Up Leather Ballet Flats
$690
Net-a-Porter

For Dressing Up With Ease

Khaite Floral Embroidery Marcy Flat
$880
Khaite

A Drop of Golden Sun

Porte & Paire
$250
Net-a-Porter

All Wrapped Up

Tory Burch Wrap Ballet Flat
$209
$298
Tory Burch

For the Little Ones

Dior Kid's Miss B Ballet Flat
$650
Dior

Wedding Shoes, Anyone?

Christian Louboutin Kate Draperia Glittered Tulle and Satin Ballet Flats
$895
Net-a-Porter

For a More Structured Look

Ferragamo Beige Varina Ballerina Flats
$750
SSENSE

The Cool Girl Calling Card

The Row Red Satin Ballerina Flats
$790
SSENSE

Non-Basic Black

Chloe Oracia Grommet Leather Ballerina Flats
$675
Bergdorf Goodman

Fluffy and Fabulous

Toteme Faux Fur-Trim Leather Ballet Flats
$630
MATCHESFASHION