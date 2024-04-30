The Best Swimwear of the Season

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start dreaming about long, lazy days at the beach—and what you’ll be wearing while you’re there. If your favorite suits got as much wear as ours did last year we’re willing to bet that your swimwear situation could use an upgrade. No matter how well you care for your favorite bikinis and maillots, saltwater, chlorine and sunshine take their toll on delicate fabrics over time. So why not stock up on something fresh? This season, some of our favorite options are sleek and simple, cut from jewel toned fabrics and sophisticated patterns. The vibe is timeless, elegant and sexy—never over the top. Scroll through for our top picks in all the top styles of the moment.

Triangle Bikinis

A triangle bikini is the bathing suit equivalent of a little black dress: easy, versatile, always in style. We love that they’re adjustable, and that the ties can be embellished with beads for a tiny bit of bling.

One Pieces

A forever classic. A one piece can lean sporty or old-school, depending on the cut and the details. Either way, they’re great for when you want more coverage or just something that will stay put while you splash around in the surf.

Pattern Bikinis

A teeny bikini is the perfect canvas for a bold pattern—even if your style leans more demure, a little flash of floral or gingham is always a fun touch.

Tasteful Cutouts

For moments when you want to show a little extra skin, an elegant cutout adds a touch of intrigue to an otherwise basic shape.

Tan Line Free

Strapless or convertible tops offer worry-free basking: nobody wants tan line interfering with whatever look you’re throwing on for dinner. Keep it sleek with a bit of structure and a simple color palette.