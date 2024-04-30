ADD TO CART

The Best Swimwear of the Season

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start dreaming about long, lazy days at the beach—and what you’ll be wearing while you’re there. If your favorite suits got as much wear as ours did last year we’re willing to bet that your swimwear situation could use an upgrade. No matter how well you care for your favorite bikinis and maillots, saltwater, chlorine and sunshine take their toll on delicate fabrics over time. So why not stock up on something fresh? This season, some of our favorite options are sleek and simple, cut from jewel toned fabrics and sophisticated patterns. The vibe is timeless, elegant and sexy—never over the top. Scroll through for our top picks in all the top styles of the moment.

Triangle Bikinis

A triangle bikini is the bathing suit equivalent of a little black dress: easy, versatile, always in style. We love that they’re adjustable, and that the ties can be embellished with beads for a tiny bit of bling.

Triomphe Triangle Top
$570
Celine
Triomphe Swimsuit Bottom
$570
Celine
Siempre Top
$71
$78
Belle
Siempre Bottom
$65
$72
Belle
Beaded Bikini Top
$128
Tory Burch
Beaded String Bikini Bottom
$128
Tory Burch
Triangle Bikini Top
$400
Loro Piana
Bikini Bottoms
$275
Loro Piana
Check Bikini Top
$370
Burberry
Check Bikini Briefs
$320
Burberry
Ty Top in Tamarindo
$89
Dos Swim
Luna Bottom in Tamarindo
$89
Dos Swim

One Pieces

A forever classic. A one piece can lean sporty or old-school, depending on the cut and the details. Either way, they’re great for when you want more coverage or just something that will stay put while you splash around in the surf.

Luna One Piece Currant
$375
Araks
Cutout Strapless Swimsuit
$770
Saint Laurent
USUY one-piece
$95
Calomel
Racer Swimsuit
$185
CDLP
Sparkling Jersey Swimsuit with Interlocking G
$1,100
Gucci
Dioriviera One-Piece Swimsuit
$1,800
Dior
Sophisticated One-Piece
$530
Eres
Kenna One Piece
$220
Jade Swim
Scoop Neck One Piece
$88
Skims
Ruched Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
$80
Victoria's Secret

Pattern Bikinis

A teeny bikini is the perfect canvas for a bold pattern—even if your style leans more demure, a little flash of floral or gingham is always a fun touch.

Maris Top
$82
Belle
Rae Bottom
$72
Belle
Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
$115
Frankies Bikinis
Izabella Swim Skirt Bikini Bottom
$95
Frankies Bikinis
Carolina Swimsuit
$710
Hermès
Net Sustain Vintage Checked Swimsuit
$268
Haight
Barocco Triangle Bikini Top
$395
Versace
Barocco Low-Rise Bikini Bottoms
$350
Versace
Bandana Printed Bikini
$460
The Attico
Eini Printed Bikini
$390
Acne Studios

Tasteful Cutouts

For moments when you want to show a little extra skin, an elegant cutout adds a touch of intrigue to an otherwise basic shape.

Bandeau Bikini
$920
Bottega Veneta
Gloria Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
$245
Hunza G
Triomphe Swimsuit
$940
Celine
Rimini One-Piece
$500
Rhude
Appliquéd Halterneck Swimsuit
$715
Magda Butrym
Cutout Halterneck Swimsuit
$1,050
Saint Laurent
Sofio Cutout Halterneck Bikini Top
$66
$165
Jacquemus
Aouro Ruched Bikini Bottoms
$62
$205
Jacquemus

Tan Line Free

Strapless or convertible tops offer worry-free basking: nobody wants tan line interfering with whatever look you’re throwing on for dinner. Keep it sleek with a bit of structure and a simple color palette.

Bandeau Bikini Top in Green
$340
La Perla
Bikini Brief in Green with Draped Waist
$215
La Perla
Sedici Strapless Shiny Swimsuit
$140
Lido
Basics Ruched Swimsuit
$250
Karla Colletto
Sofia Richie Grange Maeve Bikini Top
$98
Solid & Striped
Sofia Richie Grange Maeve Bikini Bottom
$98
Solid & Striped
Bandeau Bikini Top
$550
Saint Laurent
Tie Bikini Bottoms
$390
Saint Laurent
Knotted Bandeau Top
$90
Same
90s Bottom
$90
Same
Lei Bandeau Limena
$230
Araks
Leonora Bikini Bottom Limena
$140
Araks