21 Chic Bags That Can Go From the Beach to the City

by Christina Holevas
A person stands with their back to the camera, holding a red tote bag, in front of a grey wall with ...
Photographed by Chris Rhodes, styled by Christina Holevas.
If you’re anything like us, you’re hoping to spend a good portion of this summer near the closest and coolest body of water. For trips to the beach or the pool, a chic bag can pull your whole look together. But if you’re going to invest, you’ll probably want an option you can carry to work too. After all, when it comes to shopping, the smartest and most sustainable choice is something classic, functional, and multi-use. Hence, the “beach meets city” bag, a hybrid of laid-back summer style and chic city polish. This season, there are plenty of options to choose, from rugged woven leathers and raffias, to sturdy but stylish canvases. Our picks will keep you company by the water and bring a hint of off-duty joy to your workday ensembles.

Vintage Mesh Tote Bag
$590
Dragon Diffusions
Traversee Large Tote
$390
Rue de Verneil
Oregon Bag
$1,090
The Row
Boat and Tote
$34.95
L.L. Bean
Puzzle Fold Tote
$1,650
Loewe
Striped Tote
$547
$960
Toteme
Lotus Tote
$1,650
Khaite
Calella Bag
$570
Hereu
Tanger Basket Tote
$254
$470
A.P.C.
Water Resistant Canvas Tote Bag
$440
Kassl
Corner Bucket Top Handle Bag
$811
$1,350
JW Anderson
Naia Bag
$115
Skall Studios
Isla Bag
$260
Bembien
Cala 32
$1,850
Metier
6 Pocket Tote
$215
Amiacalva
Oversized Shopper
$135
COS
Medium Pili and Bianca Shopper
$580
Plan C
Heavyweight Canvas Tote
$58
Baggu
Sandy Bag
$145
Clare V
Small Tote Bag
$295
James Perse
The Medium Tote
$168
Kule