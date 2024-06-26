If you’re anything like us, you’re hoping to spend a good portion of this summer near the closest and coolest body of water. For trips to the beach or the pool, a chic bag can pull your whole look together. But if you’re going to invest, you’ll probably want an option you can carry to work too. After all, when it comes to shopping, the smartest and most sustainable choice is something classic, functional, and multi-use. Hence, the “beach meets city” bag, a hybrid of laid-back summer style and chic city polish. This season, there are plenty of options to choose, from rugged woven leathers and raffias, to sturdy but stylish canvases. Our picks will keep you company by the water and bring a hint of off-duty joy to your workday ensembles.