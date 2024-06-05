ADD TO CART

Capri Pants Are Back: The 15 Best Pairs to Shop Now

by Christina Holevas
Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno, circa 1955.
Rita Moreno wearing capri pants circa 1955. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
I never thought I would be the one to tell you that capri pants are having a resurgence. This summer, a style that many millennials vowed to never wear again suddenly feels cool again. Their popularity might be, at least in part, another symptom of the early aughts nostalgia wave that continues to flow through the fashion world, but there’s something else there. Maybe it’s a backlash to the baggy jeans and wide leg trousers that have dominated our wardrobes lately. A slim cut pair of capri pants feels fresh and feminine, more flattering than a pair of shorts and way more put-together than a legging—and, to give the style a bit more credit, it actually originated in the late 1940s, becoming popular in the ’50s and early ’60s. So there are more classic ways to wear them that feel crisp and fresh. With so many brands jumping on the bandwagon, there are plenty of options to choose from, including a bold printed pair by Connor Ives and a sleek and simple set from Wardrobe NYC. Scroll through our edit of the best capris to wear this summer.

Compact Ribbed Pull-On Capris
$495
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cordora Crop Pants
$167
Paloma Wool
Mid Rise Slim Fit Capris
$245
Vince
Printed Capri Trousers
$635
Connor Ives
Emersyn Capri
$240
The Frankie Shop
Solow Capris
$355
Sandy Liang
Zip Pocket Crop Leggings
$300
Wardrobe NYC
Lay2 Shorts
$136
$230
Birrot
Thilde Slit Front Skinny Pants
$550
The Row
Capri Pants
$335
Orseund Iris
Jetset Capri
$148
Frame
Emma Capri
$185
Miaou
Maldives Plaid Drawstring Leg Capri
$270
$450
Collina Strada
Belted Capri Trousers
$49.99
Mango
Scarlet Capri
$198
Rag & Bone