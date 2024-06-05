Capri Pants Are Back: The 15 Best Pairs to Shop Now

I never thought I would be the one to tell you that capri pants are having a resurgence. This summer, a style that many millennials vowed to never wear again suddenly feels cool again. Their popularity might be, at least in part, another symptom of the early aughts nostalgia wave that continues to flow through the fashion world, but there’s something else there. Maybe it’s a backlash to the baggy jeans and wide leg trousers that have dominated our wardrobes lately. A slim cut pair of capri pants feels fresh and feminine, more flattering than a pair of shorts and way more put-together than a legging—and, to give the style a bit more credit, it actually originated in the late 1940s, becoming popular in the ’50s and early ’60s. So there are more classic ways to wear them that feel crisp and fresh. With so many brands jumping on the bandwagon, there are plenty of options to choose from, including a bold printed pair by Connor Ives and a sleek and simple set from Wardrobe NYC. Scroll through our edit of the best capris to wear this summer.