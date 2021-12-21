SHOPPING

The Coolest, Coziest Winter Accessories

by Christina Holevas

I find it rather challenging to look stylish in the winter. In the summertime, my most meticulously crafted outfits are on full display, but during the colder months, anything I’m wearing tends to be hidden under bulky layers. It can be tough to find a way to showcase your personality when you’re prioritizing warmth over style. All this said, a challenging weather situation can also provide ample opportunity to get creative with your wardrobe, particularly the bits and bobs that actually show when you’re wearing a heavy coat, like gloves, hats, scarves and socks. Winter accessories were actually a major focal point on the Fall 2021 runways, and designers certainly had a good time making them fun and interesting to wear. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the top picks that we plan to shop this season—for ourselves and as foolproof holiday gifts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

LoeweScarf
$270
Acne StudiosBlue & Purple Striped Face Patch Gloves
$150
MM6 Maison MargielaOff-White Rib Knit Zip Scarf
$170
$104
Bottega VenetaGrey Shearling Gloves
$890
Collina StradaCollina Strada Tie-dye Organic Cotton Socks
$63
$44.10
Raf SimonsPink Hoodie Neckpiece Beanie
$280
JW AndersonKnitted Snood in Red
$200
TotemeToteme Ribbed Yak And Wool Hood Scarf
$398
Cecilie BahnsenGlenn Scarf
$637
MarniVirgin wool hat
$230
$138
Stella McCartneyStella Mccartney Knit Balaclava
$281
$210.75
Maison MargielaBlack Wool Beret Beanie
$260
$200
Elder StatesmanBlock Dye Yosemite Socks
$205