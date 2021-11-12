When cold weather rolls in, there’s nothing better than a puffer jacket. They’re always easy, supremely cozy and still very much on-trend. This season, there are plenty of fun versions to choose from: options vary from a glossy red puffer from Moncler, to an icy blue Miu Miu ski jacket, to out-there examples by Balenciaga and Richard Quinn. Up-and-coming designer ERL has a colorful, patterned one that we love, too. And then there are the high-fashion takes on the full-length sleeping bag coat: we’re into the belted cocoon by MaxMara, which gives the voluminous shape just the right amount of definition, or the quilted one by Rag and Bone, which cinches at the waist just so. Whether you’re looking for something sporty to take the dog out for a walk or a fantastic everyday coat to protect you from icy winds, these plush puffers will have you looking cool and staying warm this winter.

