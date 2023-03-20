Gone are the days when a single sneaker dominated the fashion landscape for months at a time. These days, a grab bag of styles are all the rage, from straightforward classics like the Adidas Samba to ugly-but-cool technical designs like the Salomon XT. For those who like to keep things simple and sleek, there are plenty of chic options in that realm as well, from The Row, Ferragamo and Golden Goose. And for a bit of exclusive, get-them-before-they’re-gone flair, there are the collabs du jour: Kiko Kostadinov reimagined a pair of Asics runners with a bulbous sole, Miu Miu made New Balances feel fresh and airy in a delightful shade of cream, and Loewe rendered a pair of On Running cloudventures in an elegant jade hue. The silver metallic trend we’ve been seeing on runways and red carpets is also showing up in footwear, most notably in fun kicks by Onitsuka Tiger and Saucony. Whatever style you’re drawn to, we hope you’ll find your next wardrobe workhorse in the edit below.