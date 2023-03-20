ADD TO CART

20 On-Trend Sneakers to Shop Now

These “It Girl” approved styles will be everywhere this summer.

Gone are the days when a single sneaker dominated the fashion landscape for months at a time. These days, a grab bag of styles are all the rage, from straightforward classics like the Adidas Samba to ugly-but-cool technical designs like the Salomon XT. For those who like to keep things simple and sleek, there are plenty of chic options in that realm as well, from The Row, Ferragamo and Golden Goose. And for a bit of exclusive, get-them-before-they’re-gone flair, there are the collabs du jour: Kiko Kostadinov reimagined a pair of Asics runners with a bulbous sole, Miu Miu made New Balances feel fresh and airy in a delightful shade of cream, and Loewe rendered a pair of On Running cloudventures in an elegant jade hue. The silver metallic trend we’ve been seeing on runways and red carpets is also showing up in footwear, most notably in fun kicks by Onitsuka Tiger and Saucony. Whatever style you’re drawn to, we hope you’ll find your next wardrobe workhorse in the edit below.

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Sneakers
$230
GOAT
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Silver Sneakers
$120
Onitsuka Tiger
Kiko Kostadinov x Asics Gel-Quantum Zientzia Sneakers
€280
Voo Store Berlin
Prada America's Cup Sneakers
$850
Prada
Camper Drift Trail Sneakers
$185
Camper
Miu Miu x New Balance 574 Vintage-Effect Nappa Leather Sneakers
$1,020
Miu Miu
Chanel Fabric, Suede, & Calfskin Sneakers
$1,050
Chanel
Loewe x On Running Women's Cloudventure Sneakers
$450
Kith
Saucony Jazz Original Woman Sneakers
€91
€129
Kosmos Store
The Row Owen City Mesh and Leather Trainers
$737
The Row
Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Pony Ballerina Sneakers
$198
Ralph Lauren
Loewe Flow Denim Retro Runner Sneakers
$750
Bergdorf Goodman
Adidas Samba OG Sneakers
$100
Kith
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers in Purple
$195
LN-CC
Jacquemus x Nike Air Humara Lx Sneakers
$170
Kith
Golden Goose Women’s Stardan Leather Sneakers
$595
Golden Goose
Ferragamo Unisex Sneakers
$850
Ferragamo
Comme des Garçons x Nike Premier Heeled Sneakers
$650
Bergdorf Goodman
Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers
$390
Our Legacy
Louis Vuitton Women’s Stardan Sneakers
$1,450
Louis Vuitton