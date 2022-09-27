The Best Crossbody Bags of the Season

When I think of accessories that promote practicality and style, the crossbody option is consistently at the top of the list. The ease and freeing-up of both hands is unmatched—how often do you find yourself needing to use only one hand on a day full of running errands or taking on the night with friends? (Rarely, I’m sure.) Yes, these bags are functional, but even more than that, they’re quite often statement pieces. This season, designers have been upping their accessories and including in their collections true “It” bag contenders. This fashion month alone, we’ve seen Balenciaga’s Le Cagole Boot bag, as well as Hedi Slimane’s very first bag for Celine. At Milan and London Fashion Weeks, there were crossbody styles galore from Gucci, Moschino, and more. A pop of pink can brighten up any ensemble—see: Versace’s quilted faux-fur crossbody style. Maybe you’re looking to tap into an art connoisseur aesthetic, in which case, Published By’s third-eye mini bag is the one for you. Find just a handful of my favorite crossbody bags for the season, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.