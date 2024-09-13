The Top 5 Denim Trends We’re Shopping This Fall

For many of us, September feels like a fresh start—especially when it comes to our closets. Even if you’ve aged out of going back to school, the crisp air and changing leaves might still make you want to do a bit of shopping. One of the first things we’ll be buying for the season is denim. Whether in the form of a pair of jeans, a jacket, or a button-down, a rugged blue (or cream...or gray) is always on our fall list. And while classic denim never goes out style, this season there are plenty of runway jean trends that will also make sound investments.

At Alaïa and Toteme (both brands just showed their spring 2025 collections at New York Fashion Week,) as well as Loewe, denim appeared in a variety of exciting and unexpected shapes. For pants, we’re loving barrel-legs and baggy low-rise styles. And we still can’t get enough of barn jackets, especially in the washed blue hue. The early aughts denim skirt is all grown up this season, appearing in fluted midi and maxi silhouettes. And of course, we’ll always love a classic dark-wash, which feels fresh this season thanks to runway cameos at Bally and Chanel. Keep scrolling for our shoppable edit of the denim trends we’re buying for the coming season.

The Barrel-Leg

Even if you typically avoid a wide-leg, consider giving the barrel-leg a try. The rounded shape provides a bit more structure than this style of jean’s baggier cousins.

The Field Jacket

Field jackets (or barn jackets, as they’re also called) were all over the runways this season, especially at Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi. Now, the trend has started to trickle down—Hailey Bieber recently wore one on a dinner outing with Kylie Jenner.

The Low and Loose

If you haven’t heard from your Gen Z friends, the aughts are back, and low-cut jeans are very much in. We love a pair with a drawstring, like the below from Citizens of Humanity.

The Fluted Skirt

It’s western, it’s tradwife, it’s utterly chic. Done in denim, tea-length, fluted skirts fit into any of the biggest trends of the year.

The True Blue

How can you go wrong with a pair of everyday, perfectly fitting jeans? This fall, make it a point to secure your go-to denim before the weather gets frigid.