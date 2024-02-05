The red carpet at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena on February 4, was filled with glamour early on courtesy of Dua Lipa. The star, who opened the show with a medley of her latest hits including “Houdini” and bits of “Dance the Night,” from the Barbie soundtrack, donned a shimmering silver column dress by Courrèges made of rectangular paillettes before changing into a bondage-inspired leather bustier for her performance. Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift shut down the carpet when they arrived together in extremely Reputation-era coded black-and-white looks—Swift in a Schiaparelli gown (and watch choker with the hands moved to midnight..fittingly for her Midnights nominations) and Lana Del Rey in a vintage frock and closer-to-heaven hairdo that exuded the ’60s style of Priscilla Presley as dreamily depicted in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Meanwhile, further down the red carpet, Janelle Monáe—nominated for two awards this year, including album of the year for The Age of Pleasure—could be seen in a glittering Armani Privé gown whose silhouette was pure old Hollywood. The vintage looks didn’t stop there: Laverne Cox wore an archival Comme des Garçons dress with a dramatic bustle, and Olivia Rodrigo shined in a 1995 Versace piece first worn on the runway by Linda Evangelista.

Dua Lipa in custom Courrèges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Versace Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus in custom Margiela Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Janelle Monáe in Armani Privé Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Laverne Cox in vintage Comme des Garçons Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer in Gucci Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Victoria Monét in Versace and Bulgari jewelry Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Caroline Polachek in vintage Olivier Theyskens ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images