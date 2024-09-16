TV’s biggest night is back for round two. In January, the 75th Emmy Awards aired four months after its usual September spot due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood. Now, the 76th Annual Emmys are taking place from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, recognizing shows and series that debuted between June 2023 and May 2024. The acting categories this year are stacked with fashion-forward stars, like Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, W cover star Anna Sawai in Shōgun (the series leads all nominees this year with 25, and if Sawai wins, she will make history as the first Japanese woman to take that category), and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear. When the actresses hit the red carpet on September 15, their looks were nothing short of stunning. Edebiri opted for a tube Bottega Veneta dress covered in round paillettes, while Sawai left jaws on the floor in a red gown by Vera Wang. Gomez’s custom Ralph Lauren gown shimmered at the neckline, complementing her Tiffany & Co. jewels. Meanwhile, Greta Lee glowed in a white Loewe gown, while Saoirse Ronan shut down the pre-show carpet in draped Louis Vuitton and some major Bulgari jewels. The men held their own, too, putting twists on the classic tux-and-bow tie. Dan Levy went for a whimsical take on the white shirt courtesy of Loewe, and Jeremy Allen White sported a robust cummerbund with his Calvin Klein suit. He was perfectly dapper for his best lead actor in a comedy series win for the night. For more of our favorite looks, keep scrolling.

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri in Bottega Veneta Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sawai in Vera Wang and Cartier jewelry Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Greta Lee in Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone in Rodarte Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé Couture Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dan Levy in Loewe Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images