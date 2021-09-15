Following the fun and vibrant end-of-summer energy at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we entered the long-awaited return to IRL New York Fashion Week, which began on September 7. With limited seating due to Covid precautions and double-masked guests, we fashion editors were all wondering what was going to be the highlight of this season’s spring 2022 shows. Sustainability was definitely at the forefront of designer’s designs, just like during the shows in Denmark. Consciously sourced textiles at A--Company, zero waste policies at Ashlyn and energy efficient factories at Callas Milano were highlights—not to mention these labels’ stunning fashions. Not only are these emerging brands aiming for sustainable consciousness, they are aiming to create beautiful and unique garments, too. Take a look at our favorite emerging brands to keep on your radar—many of whom debuted at this year’s NYFW.

Ashlyn Courtesy of Ashlyn Ashlyn designer Ashlynn Park has worked for major fashion brands including Yohji Yamamoto, Proenza Schouler, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Khaite. With her own namesake brand, Park focuses on zero-waste luxury. Her pieces are carefully crafted, always taking into consideration every detail of the body.

Connor McKnight Courtesy of @connormcknight Instagram Connor McKnight established his brand during the pandemic, and created his first collection for spring 2022 from his bedroom. Not only was McKnight an exciting addition to NYFW, he also worked with Dunhill to create Josh O’Connor’s powder blue look for the 2021 Met Gala.

Saint Sintra Courtesy of Serichai Traipoom Sintra Martins, a Parson’s graduate, made her New York Fashion Week debut with her brand Saint Sintra; spring 2022, she told W magazine, was inspired by the cartoons she’d spent most of her quarantine watching.

A--Company Courtesy of @a____company Instagram Established in 2018, A--company is a luxury clothing and accessories line that focuses on studying clothing’s purpose in society. Designer Sara Lopez sources textiles that are consciously made and focuses on the reduction of waste by producing in New York in limited quantities.

Câllas Milano Courtesy of @callasmilano Instagram Although Câllas Milano is a Milan-based brand, designers Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann and Marco Panzeri held appointments this NYFW, and we are so glad that they did—it was a refreshing and elegant palate cleanser amid our chaotic schedules. Schlottmann (a former Derek Lam CEO) and Panzeri believe in a “less-is-more” philosophy, which shows in their purposeful pieces.

Junny Junny’s Junny Ann Hibbert creates custom, one-of-a-kind pieces as a tribute to her hometown of Harlem. She draws inspiration from her mother, who was a seamstress and would create custom patterns from newspapers for Hibbert and her siblings to wear.