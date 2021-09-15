The Emerging Designers to Watch From New York Fashion Week Spring 2022
byJenna Wojciechowski
Courtesy of Serichai Traipoom
Following the fun and vibrant end-of-summer energy at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we entered the long-awaited return to IRL New York Fashion Week, which began on September 7. With limited seating due to Covid precautions and double-masked guests, we fashion editors were all wondering what was going to be the highlight of this season’s spring 2022 shows. Sustainability was definitely at the forefront of designer’s designs, just like during the shows in Denmark. Consciously sourced textiles at A--Company, zero waste policies at Ashlyn and energy efficient factories at Callas Milano were highlights—not to mention these labels’ stunning fashions. Not only are these emerging brands aiming for sustainable consciousness, they are aiming to create beautiful and unique garments, too. Take a look at our favorite emerging brands to keep on your radar—many of whom debuted at this year’s NYFW.