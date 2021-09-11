No one was certain what this New York Fashion Week would look like in the lead-up to its first real calendar of IRL shows since January of 2020. But one thing was always guaranteed: The street style would be especially on point. Posting fit pics just isn’t the same as getting professionally photographed in your look’s full glory, and on Wednesday, the first full day of shows, the newly reawakened peacocks’ excitement was palpable. Clearly, Telfar’s “bag security program” has been working: The highly covetable totes are everywhere, covering the full spectrum of color and size. As for the rest of the trends, well, it’s all only just beginning. Stay up to date through Tom Ford’s grand finale on Sunday, here.

Monochrome accessorizing

A showgoer wears enough pearl necklaces for a handful of Harry Styles's

Street style

A black leather blazer calls The Matrix to mind

Black leather once again

Street style

A showgoer doesn't let the rain get them down

Alok Vaid-Menon

Becky Akinyode

Moschino resurfaces

A tinted glasses moment

A welcome face mask sighting

Blue skies and dainty earrings

Street style

Another blue-and-white Telfar combo

More pearls

A fully monochrome accessorizing of the Telfar bag

Camo cargo pants à la Bella Hadid

A showgoer turns a corset into casual wear

Aaron Maine of Porches keeps it simple

Chloe Wise embraces both assymetry and geometry

A showgoer joins Kristen Stewart in eschewing a traditional shirt

Showgoers taking in the sun