SHOPPING

12 Fall Dresses to Pair with Boots and Sweaters

Face the autumnal chill in relaxed silhouettes, just-warm-enough knits and easy layering pieces.

by Laura Jackson
four models wearing dresses in a grassy field
Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine.

We love a good pair of jeans topped with a light jacket more than anyone, but sometimes we crave an alternative to the standard fall outfit formula. On days that fluctuate between summery midday heat and crisp, cool evenings, an easy dress paired with boots and a sweater can be the ideal fashion recipe: It feels relaxed and comfortable, but looks stylish and elevated. For weekdays at the office, a crisp shirtdress is a foolproof base; for weekends or nights out on the town, a flirty knit or an off-the-shoulder number fits the bill. We’ve even got you covered for cocktail parties, festive dinners and cool-weather weddings—which are notoriously hard to nail. Here, our favorite dresses of the season, for every occasion.

An All-In-One Cocktail Dress

Who even needs accessories when a print can do all the work? Just add short black boots and you’re good to go.

MarniLong-sleeved Dress
$1,390
$695

The Perfect Daytime Mini

A pair of tall brown suede boots and a light cardigan will keep this ‘60s-inspired mini in the 21st century.

CelineCrochet Dress
$2,730

A Foolproof Office Ensemble

This is a true all-season dress: wear it with sandals on warmer days, and add an oversized turtleneck and flats for cooler weather.

LoeweStripe shirtdress leather belt
$1,450
$725

An Easy Weekend Look

We love this paired with a bright scarf, delicate jewelry and neutral footwear.

Jil SanderJil Sander Long Cotton Dress
$1,827
$1,096.20

For a Casual Date Night

Throw on something with a heel, and add a belted cardigan for the trip to the restaurant.

Bottega VenetaSleveless dress
$1,920

For a Night on the Town

We love an all-over leopard moment, but if you want to tone the energy down a little, a black sweater on top will balance things out.

Paco RabanneWrap Dress in Leopard
$830

When You Want to Show a Little Skin

Perfect for a party or night out dancing with friends.

STAUDCalypso Dress
$325

For an Afternoon of Apple Picking

Emphasize the cottagecore element with a chunky knit and a pair of lace-up boots.

LoveShackFancyMajory Dress in Espresso Foam
$475

For Meetings or a Business Lunch

Keep this on hand for days when you want to look chic with zero effort.

KhaiteKhaite Mari Chemisier Dress
$1,245

An Ideal Fall Wedding Look

Nailing cocktail attire in cool weather can be tricky. Keep things fuss-free with this elegant take on crochet.

Proenza SchoulerCrimp Knit Halter Striped Dress
$1,590

For a Holiday Dinner Party

A festive print and subtle ruching looks elegant and feels comfortable.

Isabel MarantAlbi Dress in Faded Night
$1,395

Another Perfect Date Night Piece

Bare a little shoulder in this otherwise neutral piece.

FendiJersey Dress
$1,450