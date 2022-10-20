JW Anderson Gets Into the Horror Business With a Carrie Capsule

JW Anderson x Carrie

If you’ve got a taste for terror, you’ll enjoy JW Anderson’s fall 2022 capsule, which pays homage to the supernatural horror film adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. JW Anderson creative director Jonathan Anderson found inspiration for the collection—which features t-shirts, tracksuits, puffer jackets, and even coordinating sets that resemble pajamas—from the lead protagonist of the film, Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek. He was so taken with her, in fact, that he superimposed her face onto many of the items of clothing featured in the capsule. Other pieces are printed with quote from the film’s original posters. Shop the offerings, here.

Courtesy of JW Anderson

Savage x Fenty Sport

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

Rihanna may have worn one of her first Adam Selman pieces (a baby pink skirt and long-sleeve set whose shirt read “Spoiled”) back in 2015, but her relationship with the designer has lasted for many years since then. Now, the two are pairing up for Savage x Fenty’s latest expansion into the sport category. Selman has been named executive design director of Savage x Fenty Sport, which will offer sports bras, high-waisted leggings, jumpsuits, and a bodysuit, all of which can be worn during workouts or day-to-day. The entire collection, whose price points range from $40 to $109, will be available to shop on November 9, with early access for Savage x Fenty’s Xtra VIP members on November 1.

Louis Vuitton Artycapucines

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Back for its fourth edition, Louis Vuitton has released the latest Artycapucines Collection—allowing six contemporary artists to impart their singular vision upon an LV classic: the Capucines bag. This time, Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Peter Marino, Park Seo-Bo, Ugo Rondinone, and Kennedy Yanko have taken the Capucines style and used it as a blank canvas—and a reflection of their personalities and respective artistic visions. Marino’s take, for instance, is done in studded black leather; while Yanko’s version reflects the painter-sculptor’s affinity for twisted, mangled, repurposed metal pieces. Our favorite? Bertrand’s multicolored bag with detachable flowers.