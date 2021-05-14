Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Enjoy

Forget printed ties, novelty socks or coffee table books about golf. (And don’t even get us started on whisky stones...) This Father’s Day, treat your dad—or any of the dads in your life—to something he’ll actually use. Whether he’s into long country walks, coordinating his sneakers to his shorts, or keeping his devices both stylish and squeaky clean, our editors have rounded up a selection of gifts that are sure to please, from high-functioning outdoor gear to a chic Apple Watch upgrade. There’s even a cheesecake, for the guy who truly has it all. And if you’re going big this year, why not go for the most classic timepiece of all? Whatever your price point, we’ve got you covered.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

My dad is in the market for a new rain jacket, and there’s something so fun (and functional) about a really serious poncho—especially for the long country walks he loves to go on, even when it’s raining. He exclusively wears navy, so I’m thinking of getting him this in a lovely deep blue. - Andrea Whittle, Features Editor

Going fishing with my dad is always a favorite summer activity. This Father’s Day I want to get him a pair of Oakleys, so his eyes are fashionably protected while out on the dock. - Tori López, Lead Fashion Assistant

A classic for a classic! This watch is the perfect combination of elegance and adventure, which makes it perfectly suited for my dad. - Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories & Jewelry Editor

Encourage your dad’s more stylish side by giving him these shoes from Onitsuka Tiger. The olive green color is a far cry from those off-white sneakers he’s probably been wearing since the ‘80s, but not so out there that he won’t actually wear them. - Nora Milch, Fashion Director

For the dad who loves anything tech-related, this Hermès case and strap is sleek, colorful upgrade for the standard Apple Watch. - NM

Long embraced by hikers, runners, and the normcore set, Hoka's super comfy sneakers are the perfect everyday for anyone—especially dad, who will covet the Bondi in taupe, or even the more daring yellow. - Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

For the father who really means it when he says he has everything he needs and wants, why not ship him a famous ricotta cheesecake from a beloved New York Italian Pasticceria? - Oona Wally, Senior Visuals Editor

If your dad is skincare-curious, why not treat him to the holy grail? This cream works overtime to lift, tighten and hydrate all skin types. - Julia McClatchy, Assistant to the Editor in Chief

This sweatshirt has all of the elements of a classic, cozy zip-up with the waterproof properties of a traditional raincoat. Perfect for the outdoorsy dad. - Jenna Wojciechowski, Fashion Market Editor

My dad is what some may call a clean freak, so I know that PhoneSoap’s device sanitizer will be the ideal gift. - Amir La Sure, Lead Fashion Assistant