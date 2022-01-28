8 Trends From Haute Couture to Integrate Into Your Spring Wardrobe

Haute couture may be the most over-the-top fashion week of them all, with labels like Chanel, Dior and Fendi going all out on custom creations that are entirely handmade. But that doesn’t mean the trends don’t trickle down to the mainstream. Consider haute couture week—which takes place just before spring fashion month kicks off in New York—as a primer for the trends we’ll see over the course of the next four weeks.

All eyes were on Paris for the spring 2022 haute couture shows this past week, due to more than a few majorly buzzy moments. Glenn Martens debuted a blockbuster collection for Jean Paul Gaultier to incredible praise, while Schiaparelli returned to the runway with a Space Age take on couture for the first time since the pandemic. Elsewhere, Valentino saluted diversity by introducing its first plus-size models to walk in a couture show, and Fendi paid tribute to its roots. This was only the second edition of live haute couture shows in Paris since the onset of the pandemic, and a certain element of joy and humor could be found in some designers’ work too: like in Viktor & Rolf’s Dracula inspired, sky-high shoulders, and certainly in the form of Schiaparelli’s head and baguette-shaped clutches. Here’s to another season of OTT couture and the trends to try now.

Gowns That Take Up Space

Every year, couture week tends to be an easy place to find gowns—but this season, designers seemed to take things to even greater heights (and lengths) with dresses that glided on top of guests’ laps as models walked by. The message is to take up space, and do so luxuriously.

Jean Paul Gaultier Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

Elie Saab Courtesy of Elie Saab

Schiaparelli Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Giambattista Valli Courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Over-the-Top Legwear and Stockings

Legwear was everywhere in Paris this past week—but this time, with a twist. Stockings covered in gems, or even just plain and sheer, were paired with gowns; that’s something we haven’t seen so much in the past on the haute couture runways.

Valentino Courtesy of Valentino

Dior Courtesy of Dior

Dior Courtesy of Dior

Fendi Courtesy of Fendi

Oversized ‘80s Suiting

The suit trend received a particularly ‘80s twist at couture week. Tailoring was big, bulky, slouchy and nipped at the waist—especially at Azzaro and Alexandre Vauthier.

Azzaro Courtesy of Azzaro

Azzaro Courtesy of Azzaro

Alexandre Vauthier Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

Viktor & Rolf Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Draping

Hellenistic, toga-like draping was seen on the runways at Fendi, Dior, Valentino, and more. Come spring, consider wrapping yourself up in some flowy fabric.

Fendi Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Dior Courtesy of Dior

Viktor & Rolf Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Think Pink

Designers put an emphasis on this optimistic hue and all its ranges. There were rose gowns, neon pink dresses, and every other shade of the pigment imaginable on the runways.

Valentino Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Valentino Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

Elie Saab Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua via Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Neutrals

As much fanfare met the color pink, this season, the majority of haute couture was strikingly devoid of color. Schiaparelli and Dior focused on nudes, grays, black, and beiges for sleeker, subdued looks.

Alexis Mabille Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Alexis Mabille Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Charles de Vilmorin Courtesy of Charles de Vilmorin

Julie de Libran Courtesy of Julie de Libran

Bows

The bow had a dramatic impact this season; it was seen tied high at the shoulders at Viktor & Rolf and lining dresses—from the neckline to the feet—at Alexis Mabille.

Alexis Mabille Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Elie Saab Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua via Getty Images

Corsets and Bustiers

You may have thought the corset was over, but it’s back again—as evidenced by couture. The main difference, this time, is these corsets come in soft shades of ivory and blush, have boning, and are often sheer.

Alexis Mabille Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Jean Paul Gaultier Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Schiaparelli Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua via Getty Images