Anya Taylor-Joy Shines Bright in Tiffany & Co.’s Holiday Campaign

Your jack-o-lantern may still be lit but that isn’t stopping the most wonderful time of year from charging full steam ahead. That’s right, the holiday 2024 campaigns are upon us, and per usual, they’re filled with all the yuletide cheer and megawatt star power one has come to expect from your favorite brands. This season, Anya Taylor-Joy sparkles brighter than any tree topper in her latest Tiffany & Co. ad. Meanwhile Emma Corrin returns to the Miu Miu fold for a more understated wintry mood. While we wait for Mariah Carey to officially declare “It’s time!” there’s plenty to start adding to your all-I-want-for-Christmas list. Keep checking back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and iconic photography of the 2024 holiday season.

Tiffany & Co. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Anya Taylor-Joy photographed by Carljin Jacobs.

Miu Miu Courtesy of Miu Miu Emma Corrin photographed by Lengua.

Tommy Hilfiger Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger Sofia Richie Grainge photographed by Angelo Pennetta.