13 Stylish Holiday Gifts for Pets and Pet Lovers

Trying to figure out what holiday gifts to get for all your friends who adopted pandemic puppies? Need a way to keep your cat entertained now that you’re leaving the house more often? We think it’s safe to say that everyone deserves a little extra love this holiday season, and your furry friends are no exception. ‘Tis the season to treat them to fuzzy sweaters, stylish food and water bowls, and supremely chic carriers. These gift ideas are sure to please pets and pet lovers alike.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Chic Leash

A Custom Portrait

A Cute Tug Toy

A Cozy Knit

Superfood Treats

The Chicest Carrier Ever

Streetwear For the Dogs

For the Friend Who’s Back at the Office

A Very NYC Puffer

A Minimalist Food Station

A Cat Playground

Doggie Goggles

A Comfy Bed