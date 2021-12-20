SHOPPING

13 Stylish Holiday Gifts for Pets and Pet Lovers

by Amir La Sure, Tori López and Christina Holevas
Trying to figure out what holiday gifts to get for all your friends who adopted pandemic puppies? Need a way to keep your cat entertained now that you’re leaving the house more often? We think it’s safe to say that everyone deserves a little extra love this holiday season, and your furry friends are no exception. ‘Tis the season to treat them to fuzzy sweaters, stylish food and water bowls, and supremely chic carriers. These gift ideas are sure to please pets and pet lovers alike.

A Chic Leash

Nylon Pet Leash
$650
Prada

This might be the most stylish solution to concealing dog poop bags we’ve ever seen.

A Custom Portrait

Watercolor Pet Paintings
$150
Bysashy

We first discovered Sasha Spielberg’s pet portraits through our holiday interview with the Antonoff family. A great option for the pet-obsessed and hard to please.

A Cute Tug Toy

Triangle Tug
$16
Wild One

Nobody would mind having a few of these strewn around the living room floor.

A Cozy Knit

Ashley Williams Yellow & Pink Intarsia Mohair Sweater
$113
Ssense

A must for tiny dogs with fashion-obsessed owners.

Superfood Treats

Botanical Bones Bundle
$30
Botanical Bones

These tasty treats contain superfoods and adaptogens to help your dog stay healthy, calm and full of energy.

The Chicest Carrier Ever

Carrying Bag for dogs
$2,700
Hermès

Any pup will be the envy of business class while riding along in this practical, perfectly-sized duffle.

Streetwear For the Dogs

D2 X POLDO Icon Hooded Sweatshirt
$265
DSQUARED2

When a little knit sweater just isn’t the vibe.

For the Friend Who’s Back at the Office

DognessPet Treat Dispenser with Camera - White
$129.99

This nifty little device lets you dispense treats—and affirmations—remotely.

A Very NYC Puffer

Black Liquid Dog Puffer
$59
DKNY

For the friend who can’t get the “Are you from New York, even? Do you have a big black puffer jacket, even?” TikTok sound out of her head.

A Minimalist Food Station

Oreo Table
$59
Pets So Good

These stylish food and water bowls make it easier for pets to eat and would look great in a modernist kitchen.

A Cat Playground

Pet StoreKitty Complete Play Gym
$34.99

Hours of entertainment guaranteed (for the cat, and for anyone watching).

Doggie Goggles

Vevins Dog Goggles Sunglasses
$6.99
Amazon

If you know someone who bikes to work with their dog strapped to the basket, these are a must.

A Comfy Bed

Pets So Good x Bad Marlon Design Studio Pet Bed
$180
SSENSE

Made of felt and cotton, this modern pet bed is sure to be appreciated by dogs and owners alike.