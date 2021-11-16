The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Step Above Old Spice

The Row’s new trio of genderless fragrance oils are all based on a specific stash of 20-year-old sandalwood, each layered with different notes—from tobacco to water lily and amber.

The Coziest Sweater

You can’t go wrong with a classic fisherman’s knit. This one from Toast is handmade in Ireland’s Donegal mountains.

A Stylish Year-Round Shoe

These comfortable, stylish shoes look as good with worn-in jeans as they do with crisp trousers.

A Nostalgic Tech Upgrade

This handy, hacky-sack-shaped AirPod case doubles as a keychain—perfect for the guy who’s always misplacing his earbuds.

An Actual Dad Hat

Have a friend who just had a baby? Put a smile on his face with this cheeky cap.

For Your Favorite Grinch

We all know a holiday grump who insists on no presents but secretly loves them. This’ll do the trick.

A Wallet He’ll Use Forever

If you’re really stumped, a fabulous leather card case is always a good call.

A Non-Fussy Candle

This subtle, masculine scent will zhuzh up any coffee table or powder room.

The Sleekest Pocket Knife

Whether he’s into campfire cooking or just laying out the perfect cheese plate, a lovely pocket knife is always a nice move.

A Surprisingly Great Stocking Stuffer

If he loves to cook, a set of high-end, super effective kitchen sponges will be appreciated for months to come.

For the Remote Worker Who Kind of Misses the Office

Why not recreate a bit of startup energy at home with this compact set?