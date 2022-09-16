A black leather jacket is one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own. It’s the perfect level of warmth for slightly chilly fall weather; it can take you from day to night with ease; and it plays equally well with knitwear, a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a slip dress. Depending on the cut and detailing, it can read sophisticated chic or retro punk—and when lined with (faux) shearling, it can get you through a few months of winter, too. This season’s standout takes on the timeless style range from ’90s minimalist to cropped and contemporary—all in luxe materials, from soft calfskin to sturdy vegan leather. Shop all of our picks below.

