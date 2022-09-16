ADD TO CART

The Best Black Leather Jackets

Shop our editors’ picks, from ’90s-inspired zip-ups to classic biker styles.

by Tyler VanVranken
A collage of celebs wearing black leather jackets
Collage by Ashley Peña

A black leather jacket is one of the most versatile items of clothing you can own. It’s the perfect level of warmth for slightly chilly fall weather; it can take you from day to night with ease; and it plays equally well with knitwear, a simple white T-shirt and jeans, or a slip dress. Depending on the cut and detailing, it can read sophisticated chic or retro punk—and when lined with (faux) shearling, it can get you through a few months of winter, too. This season’s standout takes on the timeless style range from ’90s minimalist to cropped and contemporary—all in luxe materials, from soft calfskin to sturdy vegan leather. Shop all of our picks below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Saint Laurent Biker Jacket
$4,990
Net-a-Porter
Amiri Bomber Jacket
$5,490
Amiri
Rick Owens Zip-Front Lambskin Jacket
$2,750
Farfetch
Alexander McQueen Cropped Leather Jacket
$4,490
Net-a-Porter
Acne Studios Creased Leather Blazer
$2,150
Acne Studios
MM6 Maison Margiela Zipped Varsity Jacket
$1,591
Farfetch
John Elliott Cropped Zip Jacket
$1,798
John Elliott
The Row Efren Jacket
$5,850
The Row
Courrèges Button Up Jacket
$1,250
Farfetch
Diesel Press Stud Fastening Jacket
$990
Farfetch
Simone Rocha Oversized Biker Jacket
$4,450
Mytheresa
Marine Serre Logo Print Single Breasted Jacket
$1,902
Farfetch
Totême Shearling-Trimmed Jacket
$2,400
Net-a-Porter
Black Comme Des Garçons Asymmetric-Hem Artificial Leather Jacket
$1,664
Farfetch
Burberry Logo Detail Bonder Leather Hooded Jacket
$3,490
Burberry